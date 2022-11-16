Withdrawals | Lidl recalls batch of vegan dip: may contain chromium and lead

Elevated levels of lead and chromium have been detected in Vemondo’s vegan dipping sauce, which was sold as a batch product in July.

Grocery store Lidl announces that it is recalling a batch of vegan dipping sauce. Lidl says in its announcementthat elevated lead and chromium levels have been found in the product’s self-monitoring.

This is Vemondo’s vegan lentil curry dip, which has been sold as a batch product in July 2022. The product’s best-before date is 6 April 2024.

According to the release, the dipping sauce has been sold in 62 Lidl stores, mainly in Pirkanmaa and Finland proper.

Lidl advises to leave the product uneaten and return it to the nearest store. The price of the product will be refunded to the customer.