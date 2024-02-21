Withdrawals | Lidl is recalling chocolate nougat cookies due to pieces of metal

Pieces of metal could have ended up in cookie packages due to an error in production.

Lidl recalls a batch of chocolate nougat cookies that may contain small pieces of metal. The recall concerns McEnnedy's Nougatelli chocolate nougat cookie packages with a best before date of December 10, 2024.

The cookies from the batch in question have been on sale at Lidl since the last day of January. The recall does not apply to other Chocotelli cookies of the same assortment.

The pieces of metal may have ended up in cookie packages due to an error in production.

Lidl asks customers to return the products to a Lidl store. The price of the returned products will be refunded.