Wednesday, February 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Withdrawals | Lidl is recalling chocolate nougat cookies due to pieces of metal

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Withdrawals | Lidl is recalling chocolate nougat cookies due to pieces of metal

Pieces of metal could have ended up in cookie packages due to an error in production.

Lidl recalls a batch of chocolate nougat cookies that may contain small pieces of metal. The recall concerns McEnnedy's Nougatelli chocolate nougat cookie packages with a best before date of December 10, 2024.

The cookies from the batch in question have been on sale at Lidl since the last day of January. The recall does not apply to other Chocotelli cookies of the same assortment.

The pieces of metal may have ended up in cookie packages due to an error in production.

Lidl asks customers to return the products to a Lidl store. The price of the returned products will be refunded.

#Withdrawals #Lidl #recalling #chocolate #nougat #cookies #due #pieces #metal

See also  Motorsport | Valtteri Bottas is interested in investing in Kymiring: "Yes and no"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
First look at Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Atomix

First look at Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result