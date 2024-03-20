Withdrawals | Lidl is recalling chicken nuggets due to inadequate labeling

The products are withdrawn from sale because they can be dangerous for those with milk or bean allergies.

Grocery chain Lidl is recalling chicken wings due to insufficient packaging markings, Lidl said in its press release on Wednesday.

The recalled product is the Kartanon brand chicken korma ready-to-eat food, which is sold in a cold shelf. The product's ingredient list does not mention milk and beans.

Manor chicken korma is sold in a 350 gram package. The last date of use for the recalled products is 2.4. or before.