December 1, 2023
Withdrawals | Lidl is recalling a batch of frozen raspberries due to salmonella

According to Lidl, the recall concerns Freshona brand frozen raspberries. The product batch has been sold in Pirkanmaa and Varsinais-Suomi region.

Grocery store chain Lidl is recalling a batch of frozen raspberries. The reason is salmonella found in the product batch.

According to Lidl, the recall concerns Freshona brand frozen raspberries, which are available in 500 gram bags. The country of origin of the berries is Serbia and the best before date is September 5, 2025. The batch code of the products is 050923 VR.

Lidl says that take-out frozen raspberries have been sold in 62 stores in the Pirkanmaa and Varsinais-Suomi region. The product batch in question has not been sold elsewhere in Finland.

The Food Agency recommends using foreign frozen berries only when heated. Salmonella is destroyed when heated to 70 degrees.

Lidl asks its customers who bought the products of that batch to return the products to a Lidl store, where the price of the product will be refunded to them.

