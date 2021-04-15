Withdrawals In Denmark, three people died from salmonella in fiber supplements – a similar product was also sold in Finnish pharmacies, the manufacturer withdraws

According to the company’s press release, no suspicion of salmonella has been detected in the products sold in Finland. However, the product should not be ingested.

In Denmark three people have died in a large-scale salmonella epidemic caused by fiber supplements. It tells about this, among other things BBC.

At least 33 people have received salmonella from Orkla’s Husk fiber supplement capsules. 19 of them have been hospitalized. According to the Danish health authorities, the patients are between 2 and 92 years old.

According to the authorities, all those affected have eaten these fiber supplement capsules. Residues of salmonella were found in the products of the patients’ homes.

Fiber supplements are usually used to relieve constipation or diarrhea. According to the Danish authorities, this is the first time that a natural product has caused a salmonella epidemic in Denmark.

Orkla representative Hakon Mageli told the BBC that no clear link had been found between the deaths and the fiber supplement.

As a precaution however, the company has decided to withdraw all Husk products from the Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian markets. In Finland, the product is only sold in pharmacies.

The company also draws Husk powder, but it has not been sold in Finland. Husk Balance for the stomach classic 150g product and Husk Balance for the stomach fiber + lactic acid bacteria 200g product have been sold in Finland.

Orkla’s Finnish office announced the withdrawal shortly before ten o’clock on Thursday. According to the release, no suspicion of salmonella has been detected in the products sold in Finland. However, the product should not be ingested.

Products are requested to be returned to any pharmacy that sells the product and will refund the product. Products for sale are instructed to remove immediately.

According to Orkla Magel, the company’s products have been on the Danish market for 35 years and they have not had any cases of salmonella during that time.

“We don’t know the reason, but we’ve started a full investigation into our processes from raw material production to the final product.”