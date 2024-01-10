Withdrawals | Ikea is recalling USB chargers due to the risk of burns and electric shocks

Ikea urges to stop using the dark gray Åskstorm USB charger.

Ikea is recalling usb chargers due to the risk of burns and electric shocks that have occurred in them.

The recall concerns dark gray 40 watt Åskstorm chargers. The product number of the chargers is 50461193. The charger can be identified by the model number ICPSW5-40-1, which is on the label on the back of the device.

According to the company's announcement, the wear of the charger cord can cause burns and electric shocks.

Company says it follows a rigorous risk assessment and testing program to ensure products comply with local laws and standards, but even so, the device's power cord can be damaged or broken if the cord is wrapped around the charger or bent after prolonged use.

Ikea urges you to stop using the charger and contact the company's customer service for a full refund.

The product can be returned to any Ikea department store for a full refund. No receipt is required.