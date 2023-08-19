Withdrawals | H&M has sold a bracelet with too much lead

A clothing store A men’s bracelet sold at H&M contains too much lead, which is why Tukes urge to disable the product.

The jewelry has been sold in stores and in H&M’s online store from 28 December 2022 to 11 July 2023. The product number is 1163 609.

Dangerous for humans and the environment, lead can cause cancer, for example, when it accumulates in the body.

H&M urges on their website to stop using the product immediately and return it to the nearest store.

The jewelry will be refunded upon return. You can also contact us about the refund via H&M’s website. No receipt is required.