Thursday, December 1, 2022
Withdrawals | Gluten was found in buckwheat flour sold as gluten-free

November 30, 2022
The product was on sale for about a month, for example in S group stores.

Gluten-free buckwheat flour for sale will be withdrawn from the market, says the Food Agency in its announcement. The reason is that there is gluten in the flour above the permitted limit.

The recalled product is called Gluten-free Fine Buckwheat Flour. It is a 500 gram package. The recall applies to a batch with a best-before date of 30 November 2023.

Virtasalmen Viljatuote, which brought the product to the market, says that the batch in question has been on sale in Finland for about a month in S-group stores, Keskinen’s village store and Siikamäki’s direct sales cooperative.

The company advises on its website to dispose of the product and to contact [email protected]

