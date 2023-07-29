Saturday, July 29, 2023
Withdrawals | Fazer is withdrawing oat milk from sale due to a packaging labeling error

July 29, 2023
Withdrawals | Fazer is withdrawing oat milk from sale due to a packaging labeling error

The recall concerns the liter-sized organic product.

Fazer withdraws a batch of Aito oat drink from sale due to a packaging labeling error. The recall concerns the liter-sized organic product.

The reason for the recall is that the Swedish name of the product above the list of ingredients incorrectly reads gluten-free (glutenfri havredryck), even though the product contains gluten. The product is not suitable for people avoiding gluten, but is safe for others to use.

The recall applies to lots with best before dates: 25.7.2023, 17.8.2023, 29.8.2023, 20.9.2023.

To receive a refund, please contact Fazer’s customer service at: www.fazer.fi.

