Withdrawals | Dog walkers are shocked by suspected symptoms caused by dog ​​food: “What the hell poison?”

The people of Helsinki dog walkers are worried about the symptoms associated with the dog food sold by Musti and Mirri.

Musti and Mirri pulled on Friday, four batches of SMAAK Herkkä kala grain-free dog food were sold, after the chain had received complaints about symptoms in dogs that were suspected to be related to the product.

“What poison could there have been in that food when the dogs’ symptoms are so severe? That’s the biggest question here, which makes me think,” he reflects Jenni Andwho was jogging the Zero dog in Sinebrychoff park on Sunday.

Walked Zackie the dog with him Miikka Riikonen nods next to him.

Usually the dog just vomits or has diarrhea if, for example, it eats something inappropriate while jogging, And and Riikonen think.

Mustin and Mirri the symptoms associated with the withdrawn food have been significantly more severe: limb weakness, lameness, increased inflammatory values, fever, weakness and paralysis. At least one dog has had to also to stop due to symptoms.

The owners have told For Helsingin Sanomat also from the thousands of euros in veterinary expenses that have occurred due to the symptoms.

“If it were an isolated case, the first thing that comes to mind is what other health problems the dog has had. But now there have been several dogs that have developed nervous symptoms,” says And.

For example, the on-call animal hospitals in Helsinki and Espoo have gotten several contacts about symptoms suspected to be related to the recalled batches of Musti and Mirri dog food.

This shows that the price of a dog’s life and a person’s life are different, thought Jenni And, who walked the Zero dog. On the right, Zackie the dog and Miikka Riikonen.

Vertti and Jukka Mikkonen were jogging the Suffeli dog on Sunday.

In the park Was walking the Suffeli dog outside Jukka Mikkonen finds it worrying that expensive dog food has proven to be unreliable.

“Quite irresponsible and really violent. If food costs roughly the same as minced meat, it must be reliable,” Mikkonen updates.

The Suffeli dog is allergic to many foods, so the family is “a slave to one brand of dog food,” according to Mikkonen.

Life would be difficult if food of that brand could no longer be given to Suffel without worry.

The park in the dog park enclosure in the corner, the Sävy and Merlin dogs are happily barking at each other.

Owners Katarina and Juha Aalto and Kirsi Tuuri have just been talking about the case of Musti and Mirri.

The Merlin and Sävy dogs have known each other since Merlin’s puppy days. Juha and Katariina Aalto and Kirsi Tuuri had talked about the dog food incident in the park.

“Yes, this shows the operation of a listed company. Big giants only produce large quantities of product, not quality,” says Katariina Aalto.

He had heard about it on Saturday from a friend over the phone. All three were surprised that Musti and Mirri informed about the recall on Facebook and not to customers by email.

Musti ja Mirri informed HS on Sunday evening that the company has sent a targeted email and text message to customers who purchased the SMAAK Delicate fish grain-free product. According to Musti and Mirri, the message has not been sent to all customers.

Addition on Sunday 5.11. 7:12 p.m.: Information added to the article that Musti ja Mirri said on Sunday evening that they had sent a targeted email and text message to customers who purchased the SMAAK Delicate fish grain-free product.