Withdrawals | Atria is recalling coleslaw with an incorrect ingredient list

The ingredient list on some coleslaw packages does not say that they contain milk, egg and mustard seed.

Food company Atria is recalling some of its coleslaw salads due to an incorrect ingredient list. About that informs the Food Agency.

The recall concerns some of the 300 gram packages of Atria Ranch Coleslaw. Some of the packages dated January 1, 2024 have a box of another product (Atria Crispy Vinaigrette Cabbage Salad) where the list of ingredients does not match the contents of the package shown on the cover.

The Food Agency says that the ingredient list of some Atria Ranch Coleslaw salads is missing, among other things, milk, egg and mustard seed contained in the product. Lettuce can cause an allergic reaction in people who are allergic to these ingredients.

Atria asks consumers who bought an incorrect product to contact Atria's consumer service by email or phone.