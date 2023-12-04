Withdrawals | An organic farmer explains the reason for salmonella suspicions in his sprout salads

Snafu sprout salads have been withdrawn from sale twice in a short period of time due to disease suspicions. The Food Agency’s special researcher considers disease suspicions related to sprouted lettuce to be rare.

Finnish There have been two recalls of Snafu sprout salads in the last six months due to disease suspicions. The reason for the recalls has been that salmonella or listeria has been detected in some of the products and their product batches.

The latest recall is from last week, which applies to the products Broccoli Leaflet and Spicy Leaflet. The products have been on sale in K and S group stores. The previous recall was done in September.

The sprout lettuce company also had to suspend its sales in the spring, when its self-monitoring revealed disease suspicions, says the organic farmer Samuli Laurikainen About the snafus.

Products According to Laurikainen, food safety is taken care of through, among other things, self-monitoring and a quality system. He talks about the process in which the seeds used in Snafu’s products are, for example, pasteurized, cooled and rinsed.

Snafu’s sprout lettuces have been grown on Laurikainen’s farm for about eleven years. Laurikainen assures that Snafu products are safe to eat or use in cooking, despite individual suspicions of disease.

A sprout lettuce company has found out what has contaminated the products affected by last week’s recall. One germination drum used in production, which has now been taken out of use, is suspected to be the contaminant. The device has, among other things, been cleaned and heat treated.

Laurikainen says that he is not aware of any illnesses from the batch being recalled. Product batches suspected of containing listeria or salmonella should be discarded by consumers.

You can get a refund for the products by sending an email to Laurikainen and a picture of the lid of the box, which shows the expiration date.

The Food Agency specialist Mika Varjonen food sold fresh always has its own risks. He hopes that despite the risks and individual cases, people will not reduce their consumption of fresh produce.

In Finland, companies are responsible and do a recall immediately if something is noticed in the product, describes Varjonen. He considers disease suspicions related to Snafu’s sprouted lettuce to be rare cases.

Salmonella bacteria can be destroyed in many different ways. One of the ways is by heating the food. According to Varjonen, Salmonella bacteria can be destroyed from food by boiling it for five minutes, for example.

In the case of sprouted salads, it is difficult to use heating, because the salad is rarely, for example, fried in a pan, explains Laurikainen.

“No food product can 100% exclude the risk of salmonella. It must be noted that the consumer himself is also a risk factor in consumer products. For example, if the hands are dirty, it increases the contamination [saastumisen] danger.”

“Risks can be managed in different ways, such as with a quality system and testing. It’s important to be aware of the risks and take action to minimize them,” says Laurikainen.

Raw ones eating sprouts is associated with a certain risk of illness, it is said On the website of the Food Agency. The pages provide instructions on how to properly handle and prepare sprouts in your own home kitchen.

According to the Food Agency, the germination conditions of the sprouts, which are 22–30 degrees and humid, are favorable for the growth of microbes. However, the bacteria die if the sprouts are heated during cooking. This is done, for example, in some Asian countries.

In 2011, sprouts caused a large EHEC bacteria epidemic in Germany, in which more than 60 healthy adults died, according to the website of the Food Agency. After the incident, the European Food Safety Authority EFSA and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended eating sprouts only when properly heated.

Correction 4.12. at 10:27 p.m.: Mika Varjonen is at the Food Agency as a special expert, not as a special investigator, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.