March 22, 2024
Withdrawals | A batch of smoked salmon is withdrawn from sale due to failed heat treatment

Lerøy Finland is withdrawing a batch of whole smoked salmon from sale. The reason is the failure of heat treatment in some products.

The last date of use for products withdrawn from sale is April 6, 2024.

The recalled products have been on sale at Prisms between March 20 and 22, 2024, and they have been vacuum packed.

You can dispose of the fish in organic waste, but you can also return them to the place of purchase. Lerøy Finland urges customers to contact us for a refund.

