Alternation at the top

George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri. These are the names of the last three winners of a GP this season. The last victory was achieved by Max Verstappen dates back to the Spanish Grand Prix last June 23: a month ago. It is an alternation, in consecutive races, that Formula 1 was no longer used to experiencing and not even the Dutch champion himself.

In fact, it was since the 2021 season that the Red Bull team’s reference driver had not remained away from the top step of the podium for at least three races in a row. A statistic that gives a good idea of ​​how dominant Verstappen has been compared to the rest of the grid in the last two years.

Difficult to win at Spa

The abstinence of the native of Hasselt could however continue even longer and not only because of the apparent technical supremacy that McLaren currently has over the competition. In Belgium in fact the #1 will almost certainly have to pay 10 penalty positions on the starting gridthus complicating his quest for success considerably, even on a track that has historically been favorable to him.

If the winlessness continues for a fourth race, Verstappen would ‘go back’ four yearsto 2020 when he was third in the championship behind the untouchable Mercedes with two overall wins in the season and 10 races ‘gap’ between the two victories.