Joe Biden is the first US president in 40 years to know what it’s like to have a child in combat. With such a personal experience of what war is, it was difficult to convince him to keep soldiers in Afghanistan as a counterweight to the negotiations with the Taliban that are taking place under the auspices of the UN. “I will not allow the troops to be used as trade pieces,” he warned this Wednesday. “It is time to end the same old war.”

With that decision, he ended the longest contest in his country, which already has a closing date for the history books. It began after the attacks of 9/11 2001 and has lasted two decades, one longer than Biden would have wanted. “Was it a difficult decision?” They asked him in Arlington Cemetery, where he went to pay tribute to the 2,488 Americans who fell in the conflict. “No, it was absolutely clear,” he replied calmly.

His other son, Hunter, tells in the book ‘Beautiful Things’ the agony he saw him suffer during the Thanksgiving weekend of 2009, when he tried to convince Barack Obama not to escalate the conflict by sending more troops . “The power that a vice president holds is only what the president gives him,” he reflects, “and during the first year the relationship between dad and the president had not been fully forged.”

IN ITS CONTEXT: 2,488 of the 30,000 soldiers who were deployed on Afghan soil lost their lives in a fight that has lasted for twenty long years. The Taliban criticize a breach. The Taliban groups that negotiated the North American exit with the Trump Administration denounce a rupture of what was signed. Therefore, they have decided not to attend the peace conference in Turkey. The next enemies will be invisible. Joe Biden advocates reorganizing the counterterrorism capabilities of the United States and the world “to fight the wars of the next 20 years, not the last 20”. He referred to invisible enemies such as the covid.

So the Pentagon generals outsmarted him in earning Obama’s ear through their trusted hawks, like then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, shooting troop numbers to 30,000. But today Biden is president and no opinion outweighs his.

“I am the fourth president who presides over this war and I am not going to pass this responsibility on to a fifth,” he settled this Wednesday. Out of respect, before announcing it to the country, he called former President George W. Bush to inform him that he had decided to end the war that he started twenty years ago, as a result of “those heinous attacks” in 2001, he conceded. “But that cannot explain why we are still there in 2021.” The cut has expired, the objective is completed. “We swore that we would follow Bin Laden to the gates of hell if necessary, and that is exactly what we did. We hunted him almost ten years ago. Some of those fighting in Afghanistan today weren’t even born when the Twin Towers crumbled.

The Taliban had a total withdrawal of US troops for this May 1, as promised by Donald Trump in the Doha agreements. “And although it is not exactly what I would have negotiated, it is an agreement of the US Government,” Biden agreed on Wednesday. In the next two weeks, 2,500 US troops will leave the country, in coordination with the 7,000 NATO troops, who joined the US to enter combat and do so again to leave the country. “The plan was always to be in this together and go out together,” explained Biden, who sent his henchman and secretary of state Anthony Blinken to Brussels to lay out the plan to the allies. All agreed, “there are no military solutions to the challenges facing Afghanistan,” NATO said in its statement.

No presence for 9/11



The objective is that by the time this September marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, there will be no foreign troops left in Afghanistan, but those four months of grace that Biden has just attributed have disappointed the Taliban, who consider it a break from what was signed. . The group has announced its decision not to attend the Turkish peace conference. “And now, who are we going to talk to?” Lamented a member of the government team in the negotiations.

In case the Taliban think about making good their threat to take its toll on the United States, Biden warned that it will not respond to any attack “with all the means at its disposal.” The intention is not just to keep the Taliban at bay, but to reorganize the counterterrorism capabilities of the United States and the world “to fight the wars of the next 20 years, not the last 20”. He was referring both to the terrorist metastasis that has reappeared in places as disparate as Africa or Europe, and to the one being waged against the invisible enemy of the coronavirus, because “there will be another pandemic,” he said.

With one more decade of grace, the Pentagon hawks who have kept alive the false hope of wiping out the Taliban and turning Afghanistan into a Western democracy have only resigned themselves. “There will never be idyllic conditions to withdraw troops,” Biden warned. The CIA insists that without the military capacity of the bases, the country will once again enter a spiral of violence from which it can attack the United States again, but that is a risk that the president is willing to take.