The commander-in-chief of the Russian forces, General Sergei Surovkin, said that “it is no longer possible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson,” noting that he proposed “establishing defensive lines on the eastern bank of the river.”

That decision represents one of Russia’s largest withdrawals, and may mark a turning point in the war, which is now approaching the end of its ninth month. So what happens in Kherson?

Kherson is considered the most strategically important of the areas annexed by Moscow, as it controls both the only land route to Crimea, which it joined with Russia in 2014.

Weeks ago, the Ukrainian authorities said that their forces were besieging more than a thousand Russian soldiers in the Kherson region, as the fighting intensified.

A few days ago, Kherson, which had a population of about 300,000 people before the war, announced that it “has no heating or lighting after electricity and water were cut off from the surrounding area, and the residents were displaced.”

Tactical withdrawal

General Surovkin said in the decision to withdraw from Kherson: “We will save the lives of our soldiers and the combat power of our units. Keeping them on the Right (West) Bank is useless. Some of them can be used on other fronts.”

The Russian military researcher, Alexander Artamatov, comments on this step, saying, during statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website:

The withdrawal of forces is expected and deliberate, so that they do not fall into the trap of Ukraine.

Looking at the map of recent Ukrainian operations, it has been operating according to the strategy of cutting off major supplies to Russian forces, and this was pointed out weeks ago.

The withdrawal is tactical to stop the bleeding of wasted firepower for protection on the other side of the river, other than that Kyiv will covet and enter that area, and militarily its forces will be in front of the Russian artillery.

motives

For further clarification, we can focus on the following steps taken by the Ukrainian forces, which prompted the Russian forces to withdraw:

Bombardment of the Antonovsky bridge across the Dnipro River to cut off part of the city from the direction of Alyoshiki.

The Antonovsky Bridge is a pedestrian crossing by car across the Dnipro River, connecting Kherson on the left bank, in particular, with the city of Alyoshki, and that point is also strategic on the river for supplies.

Russian forces use artillery fire along the Ingolets River, a tributary of the Dnipro River, to protect forces that have already withdrawn at noon.

The Dnipro River is the main password in the battles, as it is 2,290 km long, and a “lifeline” for Ukraine, providing 10 percent of electricity generation.

The decision to withdraw troops from Kherson also came because if the Ukrainian armed forces continue to bombard the Kakhovka Dam, the Russian forces can be quickly isolated.

Surovkin admitted that Kherson and its vicinity could not be located and operated due to the massive “indiscriminate” bombing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

‘Escape, not retreat’

From the Ukrainian point of view, Moscow’s withdrawal is “evidence that it has received heavy losses,” and this was confirmed by the Ukrainian expert on international relations, Konstantin Gridin.

The expert told Sky News Arabia:

Russia has been suffering for weeks in Kherson, as a result of constant counter-attacks by Ukrainian forces.

This is not a tactical withdrawal, but rather to stop Moscow’s bleeding at that point, especially since Kyiv has already achieved victories on the ground and is now working to tighten the noose around the Russians in Kherson.

Kyiv forces launched attacks on Kherson, Wednesday, from 3 sides simultaneously, preceded by nearly 12 attempts that were repelled by Russia.

These fronts included:

Nikolaev front to Kherson.

Pravdino front to Snegirevka in the Nikolaev region.

Dudchan front along the reservoir to the Milovoy region.

“This attack allowed Ukraine to establish a foothold in the northern suburbs of Kherson,” Gridin noted, pointing to the initial withdrawal of Russian units from Ternovy Pod, Pravdino and Alexandrovka.