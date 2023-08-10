The Wagner group seems to be leaving Belarus again. Usually well-informed Russian bloggers report that hundreds of fighters have already been bussed back to Russia.

According to the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel, groups of five to six hundred Wagner fighters are being driven back from their camps in Belarus to Krasnodar, Voronezh and Rostov. The latter city was ‘taken’ by Wagner troops a month and a half ago during the high-profile mutiny of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. He threatened a coup against the Russian army command when he marched to Moscow with some of the mercenaries.

Partly through the mediation of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, that advance was called off and the Wagner troops were eventually able to safely escape to Belarus through a hasty amnesty arrangement. Secret agreements would have been made that may not have been fulfilled by the Kremlin.

Refused

The first phase of the withdrawal of the Wagner men is said to have already taken place, with the second phase to begin after 13 August. VChK-OGPU suggests that Lukashenko has refused to further advance the costs of Wagner's stay in Belarus. He allegedly wrongly assumed that Vladimir Putin would pay the bills for housing and maintaining the unwanted mercenaries.

A small group of Wagner members could remain in Belarus as paid military instructors. About five hundred Wagner mercenaries who distinguished themselves in the battle of Bachmut are said to have signed on for new missions in Africa, Libya being mentioned in particular. The remaining Wagner personnel would now be officially registered as ‘on leave’. They have been instructed to keep in touch with Wagner in case new tasks are assigned. Wagner would not recruit any new mercenaries after the mutiny.

Visual evidence

According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), there are indications that things are going on with Wagner in Belarus, but there is no visual evidence yet of the departure of Wagner troops from that country. Poland has long been concerned about Belarus and the presence of the Russian mercenary company Wagner in the neighboring country.

Belarus and Russia, according to Poland, also want to initiate a new flow of migrants to destabilize the region. Partly for this reason, Poland is sending two thousand extra soldiers to the border with Belarus to strengthen the border guard. Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik announced this today to the Polish news agency PAP.

The military must assist the border guard in combating illegal migration and maintaining stability. They will be stationed at the border within two weeks, in addition to the 2,000 troops already there. Poland and Belarus share a border of 418 kilometers. The border guard reports that 19,000 migrants have tried to enter Poland from Belarus this year. In the whole of 2022, this was 16 thousand.