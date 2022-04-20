Values ​​will be released according to the month of birth; who was born in January can now withdraw the money

This Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) begins the release of the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) by Caixa Econômica Federal. The date of withdrawal of the money varies according to the month of the worker’s birthday and the amount reaches R$ 1,000.

Anyone who has a FGTS account and was born in January can now withdraw the amount, which will be available until December 15, 2022. Read the calendar:

According to Caixa, 42 million workers will benefit from the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS. The federal government released R$ 30 billion for this purpose.

Anyone with an account in the fund, active or inactive, can withdraw. Blocked amounts, such as collateral for credit operations, for example, will not be available for withdrawal.

The balance, the date of receipt and other information can be consulted at a Caixa branch, on the bank’s website or on FGTS application since the 8th of April.

WITHDRAW

The availability of the money will be automatic, that is, it will not be necessary to request. Beneficiaries with account box has will have the amount deposited in the account. Those who do not have an account will automatically open in the name of the worker.

If there is no data for opening the digital account, the worker will have to request the withdrawal of the amount through the FGTS application.