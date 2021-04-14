The Chancellor and the American President call on Russia to de-escalate. They are calling for the troops to be withdrawn, Moscow speaks of “combat training”.

B.un-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and American President Joe Biden have jointly called on Russia to reduce its troop reinforcements on the border with eastern Ukraine. Only in this way could a “de-escalation of the situation” be achieved, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Wednesday evening after Merkel’s telephone call with Biden.

According to Ukrainian information, Russia has now drawn 41,000 soldiers in the border area. Moscow speaks of “combat training”. In eastern Ukraine, there has been increased fighting between pro-Russian rebels and the government army again since mid-February.

According to Seibert, the Chancellor and the President of the United States also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and how to proceed with regard to the NATO troop presence. They underlined “the importance of close coordination and cooperation as well as continued political commitment for the country”.

The fight against the corona pandemic was also reportedly an issue. Merkel and Biden had emphasized “the importance of global and fair access to vaccines”, for which both countries wanted to “continue to campaign”.