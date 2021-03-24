D.he declaration by the Chancellor is unprecedented. Never before in her fifteen-year term in office has she “deeply regretted” a mistake that was “only” and “deeply regretted” and asked “forgiveness from all citizens”. Even in the refugee crisis, when many Germans saw a reason for this, such self-criticism did not come out of her lips.

In this, as not only Merkel’s supporters do, one can see a sign of greatness that deserves respect. But even this is unable to cover up what made this turnaround necessary: ​​an equally by no means small political failure for which, contrary to Merkel’s assertion, she alone is not responsible.

The decision to extend Easter was so poorly thought out that it would not have been feasible, as several prime ministers said, who, like the whole group, had approved the proposal. The response to him, especially from business, had been devastating. From there came praise for the leadership shown in the withdrawal.

With the receipt of the decision, the Chancellor not only corrected a wrong decision, but also declared very officially that it had been one – taken by the political body that has made itself the central decision-making body for combating the pandemic.

Features of a declaration of bankruptcy

The Prime Minister’s Conference, which has been expanded to include the Chancellor, has long been the subject of criticism, in which a “caution team” has been wrestling with the “easing team” since the crisis broke out. The group is accused of presumption of competence, back room nonsense, disagreement, unreality – and also the attempt to please everyone. Even this assembly of executive power can certainly not do that, because too many conflicting interests and views are crossing each other in this crisis.

But after a year of a pandemic, the heads of government can and must be asked not to argue for long nights about which of them can reopen their campsites and when. And that they don’t make decisions at witching hour that make their lawyers stand on end in the morning.

Not every political change of direction in the course of the crisis so far deserved to be scourged as a haphazard back and forth. The virus does not stick to the plans to combat it, nor to the more than understandable wishes of shop owners, hoteliers, concert organizers, students, teachers and parents. The current emergency braking, however, has the characteristics of a declaration of bankruptcy.

The supply chains for baby food as a rationale

It does not just consist in the fact that the heads of government of this country could only agree on a compromise, the feasibility and usefulness of which they themselves later doubted. One can also assume that the negative reactions to the original decision played a role in its withdrawal. In Germany, too, the political decision on which measures to take to combat the pandemic is no longer made dependent only on what has been recognized as necessary. Politicians are increasingly orienting themselves towards what the pandemic-weary nation still wants to go along with. If necessary, the supply chains for baby food must then serve as a justification for the withdrawal.

The turnaround will of course also reinforce the view that “those up there” don’t know what they are doing. No decision has yet shaken the belief in crisis management competence in German politics like the decision for the Easter rest and its withdrawal. But it will not be possible for a long time without hard decisions and their implementation.

Many applauds for the command. However, the reason for which the Bund-Länder-Round voted for the extension of the Easter weekend has not ceased. One can wonder how big the effect of an Easter lockdown lasting just five days would have been on the number of infections. It is very likely that this Easter rest would not have contributed to an exacerbation of the infection rate, which is to be feared. Now you have to see whether the people follow the urgent request to limit their contacts at Easter again as they did last year.

A lame duck sits next to the Easter bunny

But who will the Germans listen to now? Merkel’s willingness to take the blame for the Easter debacle on her own could use her reputation because everyone knows that it was not her sole fault. It took the wind out of the sails of the opposition in the Bundestag. But this episode does not strengthen the position of the Chancellery as a powerhouse in this crisis. This year there is a duck sitting next to the rabbit in the Easter basket, which is becoming increasingly lame.

In order to polish up the badly battered reputation of the CDU to be the best “able to crisis”, its new chairman now has to take care of above all. Otherwise, from autumn onwards, a green crisis manager may rule in the Chancellery. Whether it could do better is another question entirely.