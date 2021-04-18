VBefore the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to bring endangered local Bundeswehr employees to Germany quickly and easily. Discussions were already under way within the federal government, said the CDU politician to the German Press Agency in an interview.

“We are talking about people who, in some cases, have worked by our side for years at risk of their own safety, have also fought and have made their personal contribution,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. “I feel it is a deep obligation of the Federal Republic of Germany not to leave these people defenseless now that we are finally leaving the country.”

According to “Welt am Sonntag”, which refers to a communication from the Ministry of the Interior, the federal government will set up offices in Kabul and probably also in the region around Mazar-e-Sharif as contact points. The procedures in the interests of affected Afghan employees should be organized and handled more easily

There are a few hundred cases

There is already a procedure for taking in the so-called local staff and their families, but there are still a number of controversial cases and now a new situation. According to the Ministry of Defense, 781 local staff have been hired in Germany since the start of the local staff procedure in 2013. The German contingent “Resolute Support” currently employs around 300 local staff and is due to move out by August.

“This is a topic that is very important to me and that also drives me,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer of the dpa. You spoke to local staff in the country yourself. It is not only an obligation of the Bundeswehr, but of all international forces on site to ensure the safety of employees.

“I am of the opinion that we in the Federal Government have to look very closely at this, and I know that I am in agreement, especially with the Foreign Office,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. She also consults with Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU). “From my point of view, we have a different situation because we are not talking about changing a mission, but about an end,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer. “And that may mean a different security situation and a different assessment.”