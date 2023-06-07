Sergio Rico evolves favorably within his state of gravity. This Wednesday, the Intensive Medicine team of the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital has completely removed the sedation of the PSG goalkeeper, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since May 28. Rico suffered a hemorrhage caused by head trauma after falling from a horse at the El Rocío pilgrimage.

Despite the good news, his condition continues to be serious, since the blows he suffered to his head were very strong and have caused him significant injuries. Sergio Rico was in Huelva celebrating the league championship that he had won with PSG. The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been with the Parisian club since the summer of 2019, where he came from Sevilla, the club where he played and where he trained through all the lower categories until reaching the first team in 2014. loaned to PSG in 2019 and, later, he signed for the French club in 2020 in exchange for six million euros for Sevilla. He also played on loan for Fulham (18-19) and Mallorca (21-22, in the second round).

Kylian Mbappé dedicates a goal to Sergio Rico last Saturday in Paris. FRANCK FIFE (AFP)

Throughout these two weeks, Rico has received a lot of support, both from his current club, from Sevilla and from former teammates. The goalkeeper is still admitted to the ICU, where he is being cared for by a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

