The Chamber's Transport Commission approved the League's amendment which provides for tougher penalties – up to the withdrawal of the driving license – for those who abandon their pet. “We promised it, we did it,” explain the signatory deputies. “It is an uncivilized phenomenon which, especially in the summer, has reached unacceptable numbers and which also puts the safety of users at risk. We hope that these measures can have a deterrent effect on barbaric, dangerous and criminal practices.”

“Up to seven years in prison and withdrawal of driving license for those who abandon their animal on the street causing an accident – ​​added Matteo Salvini, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, on his official social media profile – A victory of justice, common sense and fairness for the League – today in the Chamber Commission during the discussions for the new Highway Code – against those beings who betray a four-legged friend”.