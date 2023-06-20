Minister of Institutional Relations says that the government’s “biggest concern” is that the text be approved “as quickly”

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid on Monday (19.jun.2023) that the withdrawal of Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education) and the Constitutional Fund of the DF (Federal District) from the fiscal framework “does not affect logic” of the rule. According to Padilha, the norm would be the “combination of social responsibility and fiscal responsibility”. The statement was given in an interview with “Journal of the Ten”, from the GloboNews. The change was confirmed by the proposal’s rapporteur in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), on Thursday (June 15). According to the minister, “biggest concern” of the government is that the text that is currently being processed in Casa Alta be “well combined” with the Chamber of Deputies, to guarantee the approval of the new tax rule “ASAP”.