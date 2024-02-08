Soon the license will be withdrawn will have community value and no longer just national. In fact, the parliamentary process is about to be completed which will extend the effectiveness of the driving license withdrawal provision to the entire European Union: the current EU Parliament has in fact given the green light to the proposal put forward by the EU Commission to increase safety on the roadseverything will soon pass into the hands of the new European Parliament elected in June which will have to complete the legislative process, waiting for the member states to approve their position in the Council.

From the State to the EU

As recalled by Ansa, today if a driver loses his license for a traffic offense in an EU country other than the one that issued the licence, in most cases the sanction is applicable only in the State in which it was committed the infringement and will not lead to other restrictions in the rest of the EU. If this reform is approved, at that point all the actions related to the driving license, let's talk about suspension, restriction or revocationwill be applied in all member countries, with the obligation to transmit decisions of this type to the State that issued the driving license.

Serious infringements

And that's not all, because still on the subject of road safety, the EU Parliament has decided to equate driving without a license in regulatory terms with driving while intoxicated and with fatal road accidents: translated, exactly like these last two cases, driving without a driving license is considered now serious infringement. Last, but not least, the request came from the European Chamber to provide that infringements of this severity also include driving 50 km/h over the speed limitalso setting a lower threshold of 30 km/h for residential areas.

Objective zero victims in 2050

Different measures, a single aim: to get as close as possible to the goal of zero fatalities in EU road transport by 2050. Extremely complicated, also because the data doesn't smile in this sense: in 2022, in fact, there were more than 20,000 road victims, up 3% compared to the previous year (even if 2021 was still partly characterized by closures due to the pandemic). At the very least, between 2001 and 2010 the number of road deaths halved, dropping by another 50% in the following decade. They remain, however, too many.