Administrative law was an arbitrary instrument under National Socialism. Those affected were humiliated by denying them their academic achievements. How universities seek redress. A guest post.

UUnder the National Socialist violent and arbitrary rule, many people, most of whom had previously been driven out through persecution, had their doctorates revoked. As a form of shameful coming to terms with the past and academic history politics, universities have long been trying to achieve restitution for the victims by declaring arbitrary depromotions invalid. But what does this actually mean legally?

Since the National Socialists came to power, the legal basis for the revocation of doctoral degrees at that time was initially the various doctoral regulations and ministerial decrees that instructed universities to use dedoctoral measures against exiles and politically undesirables. For example, the decree of the Prussian Minister of Science of July 17, 1934 stipulated that revocation proceedings should be initiated against the “holder of the title” if “through his behavior he proves to be unworthy of carrying a German academic dignity”. People who were denaturalized due to the law on the revocation of naturalization and the deprivation of German citizenship of July 14, 1933 were defined as unworthy per se.