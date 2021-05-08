Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw, suspend and prohibit the import of herbal products, which contain a carcinogen called “Acorus calamus.”

In a letter to it, the Ministry informed all health authorities in the country to take the necessary measures regarding these products, and the Ministry has identified 8 classes of medicinal products registered with it, which contain this substance, and which is included in the withdrawal decision.

The brand names for these herbal products include “Caspa Drops-Dabur Pil0chek Tablets- Evanova Tablets- M2 Tone syrup- Mentat syrup- PHYT Cough Syrup- UPMood Capsules”.

The Ministry recommended suspending the registration of the aforementioned products, and demanded the manufacturer to withdraw them from the public and private sectors. It also required all health care practitioners not to dispense or prescribe any product containing the substance “Acorus Calamus”.

The Ministry called on all pharmacies to stop dispensing the aforementioned products, and in the event of any side effects occurring to one of their users, the ministry must be informed immediately through its smart application, “UAE RADR”.

Acorus calamus, extracted from a plant with many names, but the most famous of which is «aromatic reed» or «Indian pen», and is used in folk medicine to treat digestive problems, including ulcers, gastritis, flatulence, stomach upset and loss of appetite. Rheumatoid arthritis and stroke.

Also, some people chew calamus to remove the smell of tobacco, as a tonic, and to increase their sense of freshness, and as a cause of hallucinations, and others use calamus directly on the skin to treat some skin diseases, and it is also used in foods as a spice.