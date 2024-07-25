Paris (AFP)

Denmark’s Holger Rune has been forced to withdraw from the men’s tennis competition at the Paris Olympics, which opens on Friday, due to a wrist injury, it was announced.

The former fourth-ranked player has struggled this season, failing to win a title and reaching a final since losing to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov at the Brisbane International earlier this year, dropping to 16th in the ATP rankings.

“I am really sorry I won’t be able to compete at the Olympics,” the 21-year-old said in a social media post. “I played with wrist pain during both the clay and grass court seasons, so I have to take medical advice seriously.”

Ronne joined Italian Jannik Sinner, the world’s number one, who also announced his withdrawal due to illness.

The tennis competitions will start on Saturday with the participation of Serbian star Novak Djokovic and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, who are seeking their first Olympic gold in singles.