Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

Russia is said to have withdrawn most of its troops in Belarus. It is unclear how many soldiers remain on the border with Ukraine.

Kyiv – Officially Belarus is not on Ukraine warg involved – and yet Russian units were stationed on the border with Ukraine. But according to the Ukrainian border guard, the majority of the companies have now been withdrawn from there.

Withdrawal despite war in Ukraine: Russia is recalling its soldiers from Belarus

Russia did not replace its relocated troops, Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Guard, said on national television on Tuesday (October 31). He assured Ukrainians that the northern border with Belarus was completely safe. The border guard Ukraine Accordingly, I have not recorded any movements of Russian personnel or material. “We are actively monitoring the situation and assessing possible dangers”Demchenko said loudly The New Voice of Ukraine. “Our data suggests that this remaining group contains fewer than a thousand individuals.”

The exact number of soldiers in Belarus is unclear. Because earlier reports from the independent Belarusian Hajunmonitoring project assessed the situation differently on October 16th. A few weeks ago it was assumed that there would be around 2,000 remaining soldiers.

According to Ukrainian border guards, Russia is said to have withdrawn most of its troops from Belarus. © IMAGO/Bulkin Sergey

Kremlin friend: Russian military and Wagner Group in Belarus

The number of Russian troops has fluctuated in recent months. After partial withdrawals, the Russian military repeatedly deployed in Belarus in the summer – which also meant the return of soldiers. Over and beyond Thousands of soldiers from the Wagner Group are said to have been briefly relocated to Belarus after their short-lived uprising against Moscow in Juneshared this Stockholm International Peace Research Institute with. Accordingly, there were long speculations in Ukraine that that Russia wanted to drag its Belarusian ally into the war. However, there have recently been repeated reports that the Wagner mercenaries could have already left the neighboring country.

Meanwhile, Russia still maintains a limited military presence in Belarus – consisting mainly of maintenance personnel responsible for Russian technical equipment in the country. (hk)