US President Joe Biden reports from the White House on the withdrawal of troops that still remain in Afghanistan this Wednesday. Andrew Harnik / POOL / EFE

The United States has decided to end military intervention in Afghanistan, its longest war. The decision responds above all to Joe Biden’s new geostrategic approach. Although in Afghanistan, unlike Iraq, Washington responded to obvious aggression (the Al Qaeda attacks of 9/11 2001) and had the backing of the international community (including a UN resolution), the mission had exceeded your initial motive. After bringing down the Taliban regime, which gave refuge to those responsible for those attacks, the objective was not clear and the corruption of the Afghan governments has not helped either. The balance of two decades of intervention is not bright.

At the same time, the departure of US troops, dragging their supporting NATO troops with them, is problematic. First of all, for the many Afghans who fear that the Taliban will seize power again. The promised democratic system has not been consolidated; Nor has the peace process to which the previous US president, Donald Trump, initially linked the withdrawal, has concluded. Without the aerial and logistical protection of foreign soldiers, the capacity of the Afghan forces is doubtful in the face of the push of the Taliban guerrillas, which already control much of the country.

It is true that the Taliban, unlike al Qaeda, are no strangers to Afghan society and even have social support in many rural areas. It is also true that Afghanistan has changed a lot in the two decades since the US ousted them from power. Almost two-thirds of its 38 million inhabitants are under 25 years old and have not suffered the restrictions and hardships that characterized the Taliban government (1996-2001). Women, in particular, have achieved unprecedented rights in education, access to healthcare and work.

It is unclear how much the Taliban have evolved. In some areas under their control they allow girls to go to school, but only until they reach puberty. More worryingly, they have shown no signs of being willing to share power, as the international conference that the US has convened in Istanbul later this month (and in which they refuse to participate) claims. With the departure of foreign troops assured, they have no incentive to relax their maximalist stance.

It would be a grave mistake for the West to forget Afghanistan with its soldiers back home. A new civil war would cause new population displacements that should concern their neighbors, but also Europe (in 2019, before the pandemic, Afghans outnumbered Syrians among those arriving illegally). In addition, if the Taliban once again monopolize power, there is a risk that the Asian country will once again become a haven for terrorists.