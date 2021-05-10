F.For almost twenty years the most powerful military alliance on earth and the United Nations have tried to defeat terror and create a safe environment for peaceful statehood. America sent the elite of its armed forces to the Hindu Kush to destroy al-Qaeda and bring the Taliban to their knees. Up to 130,000 Allied soldiers were deployed in the Afghanistan war to gain the upper hand militarily in hundreds of skirmishes, air strikes and bloody commando operations. Vain. At the same time, the global community has invested billions of dollars in building infrastructure, the economy and the rule of law. But corruption and religious fanaticism have prevailed.

Both strategic goals were missed: the fight against terror and the building of a functioning state. Afghanistan has the highest concentration of terrorist groups, forty percent of all attacks worldwide are carried out in this country. The army and police mourn thousands of deaths every year in the fight against the Taliban. Their military dominance is now forcing Washington and its allies to pull out headlong. German police officers and development workers were flown out at night and in fog. With the foreseeable return of the Taliban to power, a German defeat will be sealed. For the Bundeswehr, but also for everyone who was involved in the development.

Both missions in Afghanistan failed

In 2001, the red-green federal government of Gerhard Schröder and Joschka Fischer almost urged itself to accompany the American war with long-term, peacekeeping engagement. From the beginning there were two operations, “Enduring Freedom” for American furore and fire, and alongside this, NATO’s ISAF engagement for armed well construction and civil-military cooperation. Both missions failed. Also because they were in competition with each other.

This is exemplified in the security apparatus: Germany tried to set up a police force based on the rule of law and close to the citizens. The Americans, on the other hand, demanded troops in the civil war, Kalashnikov men for the front – not academically trained police officers or an experienced criminal investigation team. There were almost eighty Americans for every two German police advisers in the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Where in the north of the country the armed forces and development workers made contact with locals during the day, American special commandos came through the villages in search of Taliban collaborators at night. The fact that Afghanistan was and remained the world’s largest producer of opium ensured both the corrupt warlords survival and the Taliban supplies.



So have tens of thousands of German soldiers, police officers, development workers and diplomats achieved nothing for twenty years? Many think so now. For example Bundeswehr soldiers who served months or even years of their lives in Afghanistan, were traumatized or wounded there. Or police officers who were not greeted by any politician at the airport when they returned.

The Ministry of the Interior does not even know how many federal and state officials in the Hindu Kush struggled with devotion and patriotism for justice and freedom. The helpers on the job have proven themselves, they have achieved a great deal on a small scale and achieved great things individually. That cannot be said of the Federal Government or the Bundestag.

The public had long since turned away in friendly indifference. Year after year, the missions were decided in parliament, often word for word to the previous year’s proposal. There was always talk of progress where there was none, nurturing illusions. For years, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers have refused to give an honest, independent balance sheet. Red-Green entered this war in 2001 with false, naive assumptions, and the governments under Merkel refused to accept reality with excuses and excuses.

In recent years, the almost senseless presence of German soldiers in Afghanistan was only extended out of strategic loyalty to Washington. Gathering facts, thoroughly analyzing what has happened – the government, but also parliament, lack courage and strength. The cabinet has postponed this task until after 2022, when it is no longer in office. The Bundestag is divided. Should the message to the alleged parliamentary army and to everyone who has been involved in Afghanistan for over twenty years be as follows: We must not have made a mistake, and we do not care about you?