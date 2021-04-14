F.It wasn’t an easy course for Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin. Both had personally come to the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday to explain to the allies a decision that caught them off guard: America is withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan immediately and unconditionally. By September 11th at the latest, when the attacks on New York and Washington are celebrating their twentieth anniversary, there should be no foreign soldiers in the Hindu Kush. “The president has come to the conclusion that a conditional approach such as the one that has existed for the past two decades is a recipe for staying in Afghanistan forever,” said a senior US government official on Tuesday evening set out.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels. Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

For many at NATO, it felt like the carpet was being pulled from under their feet. Whenever NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken about Afghanistan in the past few months, the reference to the three conditions that the Taliban had to meet could not be missing: They had to “significantly reduce” their level of violence, negotiate constructively about the future of the country and cut ties with the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.

“Together we achieved these goals”

Almost all Member States saw it that way. And they thought the new American administration had swung along that line. Finally, Joe Biden had stopped the withdrawal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump by the end of April and subjected it to a “revision”. “Actually, we are in agreement on the matter, namely that we want a ‘condition-based’ deduction,” asserted Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the end of March after the Foreign Ministers had discussed with Blinken.

He probably saw it that way too – but his boss didn’t. When Blinken arrived at NATO headquarters on Wednesday morning, his first statement seemed rather dutiful, not borne by inner conviction. They went to Afghanistan together to bring the attackers of September 11 to account and to prevent the country from being a “haven for terrorists,” said Blinken. And then stated dryly: “Together we have achieved the goals that we have set for ourselves. Now it is time to bring our troops home. ”Stoltenberg did not respond. He persisted in saying “that today we are talking about our future presence in Afghanistan”. It sounded like he wanted to ignore the Washington decision for the time being. But it was part of it, so that the Secretary General could at least maintain the fiction of a joint resolution.



Jens Stoltenberg and Antony Blinken on April 14th in Brussels

:



Image: AP





For this, NATO launched the very big program. In the early afternoon, the foreign ministers of the four “framework nations”, who are in charge of the regional commands, first met with Blinken: the Germans in the north, the Italians in the west, the British in the east, the Turks in Kabul. They too had come to Brussels in person. All of the Alliance’s foreign and defense ministers then joined forces for a special virtual meeting of the North Atlantic Council that had only been convened the day before. It was now only a matter of making the American decision a joint one, despite all concerns and disappointments.