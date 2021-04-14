D.he American “footprint” in the Middle East and the Near East has already shrunk in recent years. In Afghanistan it will now disappear entirely. The American combat troops are said to have left the country in the Hindu Kush by September 11th. With this, President Biden ends America’s longest war twenty years after “9/11”.

The withdrawal will also end an era in which the fight against Islamist terrorists was the focus of Western security policy. Hundreds of thousands of American soldiers and tens of thousands of soldiers from allied countries were deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. “Our security” was also defended there, as it was once said: In response to the terrorist attacks, NATO declared an alliance case for the first time.

Is a new civil war looming?

Was it all “worth it” in view of the losses and the immense resources that the effort required? Is there no longer any threat to our security from there? Most Americans have long believed the time has come to withdraw their own forces. Intervention fatigue – not surprising in view of the enormous costs and dubious prospects of success – had increased among Biden’s predecessors. Now the President is drawing the line.

But he too will know that it is daring to proclaim that the West’s goals have been achieved. After the withdrawal, one will see whether the country does not sink into a civil war again and whether terrorists cannot find another base of operations and refuge there. In any case, the Afghan government is appalled by the announcement of the withdrawal, especially since no conditions are apparently attached to it. The Taliban only need to wait a few months before they storm Kabul and undo any progress that has been made in spite of the gloom.

No, the soldiers from the west cannot stay in Afghanistan forever. But what remains is an uneasy feeling and local partners who feel abandoned. Biden, on the other hand, sees America in the middle of a far greater conflict: with other great powers. This is the new era.