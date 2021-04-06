The Ministry of Health and Community Protection reported that four batches of a drug to treat herpes infection had been withdrawn, and it recommended health authorities to take the necessary measures regarding them. The ministry stated in a circular that the manufacturer of the drug (Acyclovir Sodium Injections), has implemented a voluntary withdrawal of the drug that is used to treat herpes infection for patients who suffer from immunodeficiency due to crystallization.

She said that the product is not registered in the Drug Administration, but that does not preclude its presence in private hospitals or health centers. It indicated that the batches included (Acyclovir, Sodium, Injection 50mg. Mg 20) and the operational number (Looo155), the second batch carried the number (L000156), the third batch number (L000126), and the fourth batch number (L00027).





