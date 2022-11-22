Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Bundeswehr soldiers in Camp Castor in Gao. (Archive image) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

After an agreement in the Chancellery, the Bundeswehr will withdraw from the West African country of Mali by May 2024 and end the mission.

Munich – The Bundeswehr’s last major foreign mission is coming to an end. According to the news magazine mirror All German troops will withdraw from the West African country of Mali by May 2024. This decision was made at a meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and Development Minister Svenja Schulze (both SPD) in the Chancellery, as the magazine reports.

Bundeswehr in Mali: Operation is ended – withdrawal planned for 2024

The federal government initially wants to continue the deployment of German soldiers in the country. However, the concrete plan for the withdrawal should still be pursued, as reported by the German Press Agency. Accordingly, it was decided to formulate a mandate for the deployment until 2024, but to start with an “entry into the exit” from next year.

A full withdrawal will take about a year, according to previous estimates by military planners. With this compromise, a difference of opinion between Secretary of State Baerbock, who wanted a continuation, and the more critical Secretary of Defense Lambrecht seemed to be defused. Recently there had been repeated disputes between the military rulers in Mali and the UN mission Minusma, for which Germany provides soldiers. Mali, with a population of around 20 million, has experienced three military coups since 2012. Since the most recent coup in May 2021, the country has been led by an interim military government. (bb/dpa)