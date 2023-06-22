New minister of the Supreme will join the Court after receiving the approval of the CCJ and the plenary of the Senate this 4th (21.jun)

With the approval of Cristiano Zanin by the Senate to assume one of the chairs of the stf (Federal Supreme Court), the PT (Workers’ Party) will have 7 members appointed by the party.

The Supreme will follow, until Zanin takes office, with 10 ministers. In addition to the president, Rosa Weber, the chairs Roberto Barroso, Gilmar Mendes, Cármen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli, Luiz Fux, Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

In addition to Zanin, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) appointed, in other mandates, Minister Cármen Lúcia and Minister Dias Toffoli. Luiz Fux, Rosa Weber, Roberto Barroso and Edson Fachin were appointed ministers after the nominations of Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Zanin was approved this Wednesday (21.jun.2023), after 7 hours and 43 minutes of sabbath CCJ (Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Senate. It was approved by 21 votes to 5. The vote had no abstentions. Read here the main statements of the new minister of the STF.

After being approved by the Commission, Zanin’s name went to the plenary of the House, where he had 58 votes to 18. He will take the place of Ricardo Lewandowski, another Lula nominee, who retired early on April 11 of this year.

ZANIN MAY STAY UNTIL 2050

According to current criteria, the new minister may remain in office until November 15, 2050, when he will turn 75. He will take over the reporting of the processes left by Lewandowski. Altogether, there are 534 processes in progress, the 2nd smallest collection of the Court.

In view of the general collection of Court cases, the lawyer will be prevented from participating in the judgment of 143 actions in which he represented one of the parties involved. The number appears in the Supreme Court’s simple search system. Only 19 are pending.

Zanin is a lawyer and defended President Lula during Operation Lava Jato. Target of the task force, the petista was arrested due to the processes conducted by the former judge and currently senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

During the sabbath, he was asked by Moro if, in cases related to Lava Jato, the lawyer would declare himself as an impediment or suspect. Zanin, then, stated that just the fact that a lawsuit is linked to the Lava Jato operation will not lead to his immediate impediment.

“I do not believe that the simple fact of putting a label on the process, indicating the name Lava Jato, this can be a criterion to be used, from a legal point of view, to assess suspicion and impediment“, he said. The lawyer argued that it is necessary for the parties to analyze the content of the case to find out whether he should withdraw from the trial.