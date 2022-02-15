He needs another paper writing for the English subject. Brendan Brisson may have scored for the United States national ice hockey team at the Olympics, in the cracker against Canada, but the 19-year-old American also has homework to do. “Fortunately, my teachers understand my situation,” he says.

Brisson wouldn’t have been the only one with a deadline. Two more teammates from his team from the University of Michigan were on the ice in this game: Owen Power for Canada and Matty Beniers for the US. In total, the Americans do fifteen collegeplayers, the Canadian squad will have four players under the age of 23.

The decision by the North American National Hockey League (NHL) last December not to relinquish players for the Winter Games had the biggest consequences for two teams. Normally Canada, where ice hockey is the national sport, is the absolute favourite; the country could draft multiple teams with top NHL players. Canadian stars such as Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby would play together in a team. In Vancouver in 2010, Canada-US was the dazzling finale of the Winter Games, with a dream scenario for the Canadians, who saw child prodigy Crosby score the winning goal in extra time.

In any case, something like this will not happen in Beijing, now that the best ice hockey players in the world are shining through their absence for the second time in a row. Ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, the NHL declined to release its players for fear of injury. They were so disappointed about this that they started the collective labor agreement negotiations at the beginning of last year for Olympic participation. The NHL and the team owners agreed to the players’ demand, on one condition: if the league were hampered by the corona pandemic, the Olympic plan could still be canceled.

That’s exactly what happened. After fifty games had been postponed in December, the NHL’s Olympic plans were canceled. National selections had to turn upside down overnight. Most countries have now assembled a team with a mix of former veteran NHL players, ice hockey players from European leagues and talents who have not yet made it to the highest pro level.

Two thousand NHL duels

Canada still has a lot of experience. Two players in the defense, Eric Staal and Jason Demers, played together almost two thousand NHL games. Staal (37) belongs to the so-called Triple Gold club, players who have won Olympic gold, a world title and a Stanley Cup (the title in the NHL). The 33-year-old Demers played more than ten seasons in the NHL and currently plays for the Russian club AK Bears from Kazan.

Demers is happy with his election. “To play for your country, for your family name, for the maple leaf on the shirt, that’s great.” He says he saw it coming that the NHL players were not allowed to travel to China. Last year, while playing for Arizona Coyotes, the Canadian was one of the representatives in the collective labor agreement negotiations with the NHL. “I was on all the phone calls. The NHL is first and foremost a business; the league and team owners mainly want to make money. So even after they agreed, I had a feeling they were going to turn things around.”

After not being offered a contract by an NHL team last summer, Demers decided to play in Russia – with a view to the Games. Cynical perhaps, Demers admits, but he was right. The fact that the best hockey players in the world are once again not among them offers opportunities for others, he says. “In my mind I say: the NHL can suck it† If they don’t want their players to go to the Games, they don’t go. Their bad luck is my luck.”

Olympic debut

Players like Canadian Mason McTavish (19) made their Olympic debut in Beijing. “It is very special to be able to be here at such a young age,” he says after the 4-2 loss against the US. McTavish is considered a great talent, last year he was chosen third in the annual NHL competition.draft, by Anaheim Ducks. He now plays for a training team of that club, in a few years he hopes to play in the North American professional league. All the better that he can now participate in the Games, says McTavish. “It makes up for the absence of the NHL players.”

dead shit

While the Olympic duels are being played, the competition in the NHL continues. The contrast between the games on two sides of the world is stark: in the NHL, the stadiums in the US and Canada are packed and the cheers can be heard with every goal. In the National Indoor Arena in Beijing, where a better one during 18,000 spectators could provide a great atmosphere, things are dead. The use of lifelike graphics on the ice, music during every break and the presence of a few hundred Chinese invitees do not help.

In the almost empty Olympic hall you get all the details of ice hockey. The players tap the ice with their sticks when they ask for a pass. Van de Bench is loudly encouraged during a power play. The impact of a successful body check against the boarding results in a lingering, transparent plastic.

The US has adapted its tactics to the youthful, fast, agile players in the Olympic tournament. They try to disrupt the Canadians in their own half in the build-up, in the hope that they can capture the puck and score quickly. Twice it succeeds. “We were sloppy in defense here and there,” admits Canadian McTavish. “Maybe because of lack of experience.”

But it is precisely the younger team of the US that plays the game ‘adult’. According to Brendon Brisson, this is because the youngsters have looked closely at the experienced players. “The guys who have played in the NHL make it look so easy. They always opt for the simple solution.”

Surprises

The absence of the highly paid pros from the North American competition has caused some surprises. Of the big six of ice hockey, the Czech Republic, Olympic champion in 1998, did not qualify for the quarterfinals. The other traditional top countries, in addition to the US and Canada, Sweden, Finland and Russia, did qualify in the last eight. Just like debutant Denmark, Slovakia and Switzerland.

The Russian team, Olympic champion at the Pyeongchang Winter Games four years ago, is once again the big favorite. Most Russians in the selection play in their own country in the KHL, the highest regarded competition after the NHL. “We’re missing out on a lot of good Russians who play in the NHL,” said striker Mikhail Grigorenko, who played nearly 250 games in North America and now plays for CSKA Moscow. Playing with were, so it’s a good team.”

But never rule out Canada, says Jason Demers. Or one of the other top countries. “That’s the beauty of the Games. anything can happen†