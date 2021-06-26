Not only the Five Star Movement, but the Democratic Party is also shaking. The now probable farewell of Giuseppe Conte to the M5s after the break with Beppe Grillo can really prove to be an “atomic bomb” on the Italian political scene, in particular on the ambitions of the two allied parties in the Draghi government and already partners in the Conte bis.

Polls, Conte with his party steals votes from M5s and Pd

Everyone is looking for news from pollsters: how much is the possible party of the former prime minister worth? The answer is quite a lot, there are those who think even 20%, with most of the voters who would be stolen from the M5s and Pd. Conte’s party would therefore suddenly be the main political force of the center-left. A scenario that obviously cannot thrill M5s and Pd.

The second loses between Conte and Grillo on the break

In the rupture between Conte and Grillo, therefore, it is much more likely that the latter is the one to lose. According to Giovanni Diamanti of youtrend, interviewed by Corriere della Sera, Conte “remains the most appreciated party leader in the country but would see himself crippled without the support of the founder, because” Grillo is a not indifferent collector for executives, parliamentarians, voters. personal party of an appreciated leader like him can certainly collect significant percentages, removing votes especially from Pd and 5 Stars, but not more than 10 percent »”.

Polls, Conte’s party reaches up to 18-20%

According to Antonio Noto di Noto polls, also quoted by the Corriere, “Conte without the 5 Stars could have even more consensus, the data tell us that potentially one of his lists can reach 18-20 percent. Draining votes from the Movement and the Democratic Party, which would drop to around 12-13 percent, and then drawing on a target of non-loyal voters “. An important, indeed very important heritage.