Netflix revealed the first images of ‘With you, captain’, the production that will address the Paolo Guerrero case. According to the synopsis published by the streaming platform, it is a bioseries “about the difficult legal battle between the Peruvian soccer player and the World Anti-Doping Association in the confusing case that put Paolo Guerrero’s participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia in check. The court ruling would modify anti-doping protocols worldwide.”

During Netflix’s virtual event, in which it broadcast previews of upcoming Latin premieres, ‘Contigo, capitan’ was presented as “the first Peruvian series that tells the case of the leader of the Peruvian team. After 36 years of not going to a World Cup, Peru qualified with Paolo Guerrero as their captain to attend the Russia 2018 party. The presentation noted that the positive doping result “damaged the party.”

Peruvian director Javier Fuentes-León commented. “I think this is a human drama. A very emotional story about a public figure who has to go through an internal struggle with himself, trying not to let himself fall. I think it is an ambitious production, it is filmed in four countries around the world, with a lot of locations, with a lot of characters”.

scenes. The production, directed by Javier Fuentes-León and Daniel Vega, was filmed in four countries. Photo: diffusion

Meanwhile, Daniel Vega spoke of the importance of this production for the local industry. “For me (as) part of the national industry, it is important to show that Peru has professionals who have the level to be in any series in the world. It can be an export content. Being able to film in Lima, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Zurich is not an opportunity that you have every day”.

It should be noted that the actor Nico Ponce was at the center of the criticism for playing Paolo Guerrero – he did not declare in the Netflix virtual event – ​​but some critics preferred to give him the benefit of the doubt as long as there is no blackface or brownface, as happened in other local productions.

Photo: diffusion

Series, movies and a reality show

An expected production is also ‘Love after love’, the biographical series by Fito Páez. “A life marked by pain, loss, tragedy, successes, failures, excesses, love and many songs. An adventure driven through darkness with creativity and love, the story of an icon who outlives himself.”

Another bioseries will be seen in Mexico, ‘El Rey Vicente Fernandez’, the series ‘Belascoarán’ and the reality show ‘Siempre queens’, which will bring together Mexican divas Lorena Herrera, Lucía Méndez, Sylvia Pasquel and Laura Zapata.

‘Goles Against’ is another soccer story and focuses on “the fall of Colombian soccer between 1987 and 1994″.

As for game shows, the platform showed a preview of ‘La firma’, which brings together Rauw Alejandro, Yandel, Nicki Nicole, Tainy and Lex Borrero as jurors.❖