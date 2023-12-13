In a scenario of contraction in PC demand but in which – according to Gartner – rock bottom has been reached with a recovery expected as early as the last months of 2023, Lenovo – which in the third quarter saw its global market share grow to 25 .1% – relaunches its ambitions with a series of products aimed at the most demanding customers, with a direct challenge to Apple's top models. And at the top of this selection is the Yoga Pro 9i range, notebooks designed to satisfy the greatest number of needs designed – explains the giant – “for professional content creators” given the attention to super-fast rendering and video editing. The dimensions of the display – touchscreen, 3200×200 resolution and 165 Hz refresh rates – make viewing content or gaming in maximum detail even more spectacular thanks also to the additional Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card with 8 GB dedicated.

In the 16 inch version it is – obviously – not among the most compact but with a thickness of less than 18 mm and a weight of slightly more than 2 kg (2.3 in the mini-LED display version) it is easily transportable. The RAM memory is not expandable, but with 64 GB available it shouldn't be a problem.

Making the user experience more fluid and efficient (naturally with Windows 11) is the Lenovo Faster 13th generation cores and SSDs (up to 1TB memory), top-of-the-line heat conduction and fans, with the ability to tune software, performance and fans based on different use case scenarios. This allows the Yoga Pro 9i to work more efficiently and achieve better performance even if the battery life – given the performance – is not record-breaking. The new Premium Suite is also included, with 4 noise cancellation features.

This notebook also pays attention to sustainability, since it uses 50% recycled plastic in the keyboard and 50% recycled aluminum in the bottom cover. Furthermore, the CO2 Offset carbon emissions compensation service ensures that those who purchase a Lenovo PC can be confident that the average emissions generated by each device for the entire life cycle of the product – from production, to shipping, up to five years of use medium – will be compensated with the support of one of the numerous initiatives approved by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

To date, Lenovo customers have offset more than 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide following the purchase of Think PCs (desktops, workstations and laptops). This is the equivalent of the greenhouse gases emitted by over 215,000 cars over the course of a year. Finally, a note for Lenovo's end-of-year initiatives which on its website offers offers on many products for Christmas purchases with strong benefits for its customers.