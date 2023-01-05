Rodrigo Moreno salvaged a draw for him leeds united (2-2) and prevented the West Ham United I could dedicate the win to David Gold, the team’s co-owner who passed away on Wednesday.

those of Jesse March They still haven’t won since the return Premier Leaguebut at least they avoided defeat thanks to Rodrigo’s goal twenty minutes from time.

Earlier, Leeds had gone ahead thanks to a nice volley from Willy Gnonto, who debuted his locker in the league championship after coming to English football last summer.

However, Leeds’ night went wrong in a matter of minutes. Before the break, the VAR warned the referee of a knockdown of Pascal Struijk on Jarred Bowen and Lucas Paquetá He did not fail from eleven meters.

The one that did fail was the Leeds defense by giving him the ball, as soon as he left the locker room, to Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian striker, from 25 meters away, placed the ball close to the post to turn the score around.

strong entrance

Rodrigo’s reply had to wait until minute 70, when the Spanish striker picked up the ball on the edge and hid it inside out of reach of Lukasz Fabianski.

Distribution of points that does not convince anyone. One play was very controversial. Rodrigo’s brutal kick to Declan Rice it went viral.

Leeds is fourteenth, with 17 units, two above relegation, while West Ham is seventeenth, with 15, the same as bournemouthwhich occupies the last place in the descent.

EFE