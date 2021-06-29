Spain continues to advance in the Eurocup. The team led by Luis Enrique managed to come back against Croatia and, although they were tied, they again took the lead in extra time. One of the best matches in the competition that ended with a Spanish victory by 5 goals to 3. Do you know the origins of all the players? We reveal in which team each of them debuted.
Unai Simón is a one club man. The goalkeeper has never left the Athelic. He came out on loan to Elche, but before the season started he was re-caught. He made his debut in August 2018 against Leganés. He received a goal, but the lions won.
César Azpilicueta is today captain of Chelsea. The winger grew up in the Osasuna quarry and made his debut in February 2008 with the rojillo team, in a Copa del Rey match against Getafe.
Eric García made his debut for Manchester City in December 2018, in a League Cup match in which Pep Guardiola gave him the alternative. He played against Barnsley. They won by a landslide.
Aymeric Laporte made his debut for Athletic Club in the Europa League on November 28, 2012. The photo shows the day of his debut with number 38. It was against Ironi Kiryat Shmona. The Basques won.
José Luis Gayà is also an eleven club man, at least for the moment. The left-back made his debut for Valencia on October 30, 2012, in the first round of the Copa del Rey. The Chés played against Llagostera and won.
Koke is also an eleven club man. The midfielder made his debut for Atlético de Madrid at the Camp Nou in September 2009. He played 23 minutes. Guardiola’s team thrashed.
Sergio Busquets is the fourth and last of the one club man of the national team that started yesterday. The Catalan rose with Guardiola to the first team and made his debut in September 2008 against Racing. Tie to one.
Pedri debuted in August 2019, just 2 years ago, with Unión Deportiva Las Palmas. He played 83 minutes against Huesca. A year later he signed for Barcelona.
Ferran Torres made his debut for Valencia on November 30, 2017. He played 20 minutes in the Copa del Rey against Zaragoza and gave an assist.
José Mourinho awarded Álvaro Morata for his good work at Real Madrid Castilla on December 12, 2010. The forward made his debut for the Whites in the First Division against Zaragoza. He played two minutes.
Pablo Sarabia made his debut for Real Madrid in the Champions League against Auxerre on December 8, 2010. It was his only 20 minutes with the white elastic.
Leave a Reply