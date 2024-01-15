Nicola Porcella He continues to make his way in the artistic world after his arrival in Mexico and growing popularity thanks to his participation in 'La casa de los celebrities' in 2023. Now, the Peruvian model did not miss the opportunity to work as an actor in the Televisa soap opera 'Love has no recipe', made by the well-known producer Juan Osorio. The first images of the former member of 'Guerreros' and 'EEG' along with the actress were already shared on social networks. Coco Maximain a romantic scene.

What are Nicola Porcella's first scenes in a Televisa novel like?

In a preview of the novel 'Love has no recipe'the character of the Peruvian Nicola Porcella is seen in a romantic scene with the one he plays Coco Maxima, well-known Mexican trans actress. What is known is that both will have a sentimental approach in the fiction that will soon be released by Televisa and will mark the model's debut in famous Mexican productions.

Although at first it was said that the former member of 'This is war' would share roles with his friend Wendy Guevara, this would not happen. However, in the video shared on social networks, Nicola and Coco They are about to give each other a tender kiss, when from one moment to the next you can hear the influencer and member of 'The Lost Girls', so we could see her in a special participation.

When is 'Love Has No Recipe', with Nicola Porcella, released?

The Televisa novel, 'Love has no recipe', is planned to premiere on Monday, February 19, 2024, in prime time at 8:30 pm (Mexican time), on the Las Estrellas channel. This new proposal will star actors Claudia Martín and Daniel Elbittar, along with a cast that includes Altair Jarabo, Azela Robinson, Nicola Porcella and Coco Maxima.

Nicola Porcella is known in the Mexican entertainment industry. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Televisa

#Wendy #Guevara #Nicola #Porcella #debuts #Televisa #romantic #kiss #scene

