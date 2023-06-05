B for Bankthanks to the support of the sustainable mobility platform Wecity, also confirms for 2023 support for the ‘Let’s stop polluting!‘, an initiative that aims to promote sustainable mobility among company employees who will go to the office by bicycle, on foot or on a scooter, thus helping to reduce air pollution. Movements will be monitored via the Wecity app which will calculate the amount of CO2 saved for each movement (approximately 1 kg for every 7 kilometers travelled), with the aim of creating a ranking of the most virtuous employees. It will last 3 months, from June to September.

The aim is to confirm or improve on the previous year’s result, in which 12 tonnes of CO2 were avoided. The winners of the competition will be announced in September and will receive the prizes made available by the company. The project “Let’s stop polluting!” – included in the offer of sustainable mobility initiatives and services involving colleagues – represents for BPER Banca a concrete commitment towards sustainability and the fight against climate change.

Commenting on the commitment of Bper Banca Giuseppe Corni, Chief Human Resource Officer, underlines how “this project has become an appointment for us. Also last year there was a large and heartfelt participation in the initiative. We have contributed to improving people’s quality of life and given an award for virtuosity. We are sure that many colleagues will participate again this year, many have already confirmed that they will register or re-register. This idea is part of a vast program of sustainability activities of our Institute which directly involve workers, always particularly sensitive to ecological issues and active in company initiatives” . For Paolo Ferri, CEO of Wecity, “The collaboration with BPER demonstrates that beyond the announcements and isolated initiatives it is really possible to invest on an ongoing basis in long-term sustainability projects within companies. The employee engagement rate in the last two years has shown a strong interest in green and environmental protection issues that probably only needed to be stimulated to trigger that behavioral change that we hope will become customary in the short term. This third year of incentives is certainly a great reason for satisfaction for us and for BPER”.