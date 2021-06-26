President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned avocado groups in Michoacán that armed groups will not solve anything and can even be used to cover up criminals.

“Nothing is resolved and I even distrust when groups like this arise, which apparently is because they have no security. Of course there is a situation, we all know the insecurity, the violence that we have to continue fighting, but it often happens that this situation is used to protect or cover up criminals, ”he said.

The eve MILLENNIUM reported that 3,000 avocado, guava and blackberry producers in the municipalities of Ario de Rosales, Salvador Escalante, Taretan and Nuevo Urecho formed the armed group Pueblo Unidos to defend themselves against drug extortions, mainly by Los Viagras and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel

In this regard, during his conference from the National Palace López Obrador said that there should be no white guards or self-defense groups, because the responsibility for security lies with the Mexican State. For this reason, he assured that the armed forces will reinforce their presence in the area.

He asked the avocado growers to trust the authority because there is no longer any relationship with criminals from the government, as happened in previous six-year terms in which “it was not known where organized crime ended.”

He assured that his government was elected to guarantee peace and tranquility, although he recognized that it is necessary to “apply ourselves more.” He pointed out: “We are advancing little by little, but we are advancing because itso much”.

The President promised that in this particular case and in any state where insecurity is suffered, there will be no impunity. “I am not in favor of people joining together and forming groups to confront crime, because that does not work and sometimes criminals infiltrate these groups,” he insisted.

On the other hand, when referring to the situation in Guatemala, López Obrador spoke out in favor of guaranteeing freedoms, avoiding repression and not jailing anyone so that citizens are the ones to decide freely in the electoral process.

He pointed out that Mexico’s foreign policy requires that it not intervene in the affairs of other countries, but at the same time it marks that human rights must be defended, so that you can comment on this case.

He recommended that the Nicaraguan authorities guarantee the freedoms of the people, as this prevents countries accustomed to intervening in the affairs of other nations from having a pretext to interfere.

“Hopefully in Nicaragua, Colombia and Peru everything will also be resolved peacefully and that democratic, free governments are constituted with sufficient legality and legitimacy, whatever the trend,” he remarked.

Likewise, the president revealed that the meeting he held with the 11 elected governors of Morena was good and fraternal, at the same time that he assured that the states that will be led by their co-religionists “will do very well”, since they will have the in front of women and men with principles.

There will be clean

Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, governor-elect of Michoacán, affirmed that in much of the state territory there is a lack of control caused by organized crime groups, which is why armed civilian groups have emerged to defend themselves.

Regarding the avocado growers who took up arms to avoid drug extortions, he announced that he has been meeting with different productive sectors of the state with the purpose of joining forces and guaranteeing the private initiative conditions for their development, since the criminal presence is a delicate problem

In an interview with Josué Becerra for MILLENNIUM Television, ruled that through coordination with the federal government, the criminal groups are confronted and reduced in the entity.

The president-elect offered that he will carry out “a clean-up in the state’s top police officers,” since those who currently occupy those positions have resulted “in a resounding failure.” _