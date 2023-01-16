Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The second round of the UAE Jet Ski Championship, which was held on the breakwater in the capital, Abu Dhabi, achieved great success and technical excellence, with the participation of 70 bikes in the 11 categories of the championship, to draw a strong picture for the competition that was organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club. 11 nationalities, namely the Emirates, Kuwait, Belgium, Japan, Russia, Qatar, Bahrain, Britain, Palestine, Hungary and Morocco.

The UAE champions excelled by being on the podium 23 times out of 33 in the total number of first positions for all categories, whose competitions were held in two stages, morning and evening, for the participating groups. The Emirati Omar Abdullah Rashid came second and the Emirati Salman Younis Al-Awadi third. Through the GP3 seated category, the youth of the Emirates dominated the first positions with Jamal Al Janahi in the first place, Abdullah Al Hammadi second and Salman Muhammad Al Ali third, and through the third category of the championship standing GP2 managed The Emirati Ahmed Issa Al-Hammadi won the first place, and the Russian Edward Sarkissian came second and the Emirati Saeed Muhammad Al-Awadi ranked third.

The junior categories, which were divided into 3 categories, witnessed great excitement. In the standing category of 3.1 juniors, the Qatari Ali Al-Sharshini came in first place, followed by the Emirati Abdullah Younes Al-Awadi and thirdly the Kuwaiti Youssef Ramadan, and in the junior category 3.2, the Emirati Saud Al-Awadi came in first place. The Emirati Ali Issa Al-Ali came second, and the Qatari Sultan Al-Sharshiny third. In the 3.3 junior category, Suhail Rashid Al-Tayer won the first place, and Rashid Salem Taher came second and Hamad Salem third, all from the UAE.

The challenge continued in the Seated GP4 Spark category, with the Emirati Ahmed Issa Al Hammadi achieving the first place, the Bahraini Ahmed Hamad Al Harami coming second, and the Kuwaiti Fawaz Al Mukhaimi third. The second and Khaled Ahmed Al Tayer ranked third, and in the professional sitting category, the strongest categories of the tournament, he managed to achieve the first place, the Emirati Khalifa with weapons, and the second came the Emirati Rashid Suhail Al Tayer, and the third Kuwaiti Youssef Abdul Razzaq, and the conclusion was with the category of show movements, through which the Emirati champion Rashid Al Mulla excelled in Achieving the most beautiful movements, and Emirati Mohammed Al Hamli came second, and Emirati Abdul Jalil Al Awadi came third.

The winners were honored at the end, Salem Al-Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Nasser Al-Dhaheri, General Supervisor of the Race, and Khalifa Al-Rumaithi, Member of the Organizing Committee.

The race witnessed 20 different starts in the morning and evening stages, all of which came out successful except for two starts that were repeated in the evening period, in addition to that all categories and races did not witness any interruption or significant accidents, which raises the technical value of the race and enhances its organizational success.

For his part, Nasser Al Dhaheri, the general supervisor of the race, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, and thanked all the participants in the race, stressing that the competition had reached a success rate of 100% and said: We did not encounter any injuries or problems through Details of the various race categories. There were some mistakes from the competitors in a number of courses, but the participants remedied them in the end and the correction was made through the track courses. 70 bikes in various categories.