He almost managed to avoid it, but the perseverance of prosecutors Guillermo Marijuan during the investigation and Diego Luciani now made it possible for the former Secretary of the Environment of Nestor and Cristina Kirchner, Romina Picolotti, to be seated in the dock for fraudulent administration and the use of public funds for personal and family expenses. “I categorically and categorically deny the accusation against me,” the Cordovan lawyer, connected by teleconference from Palm Beach, the exclusive town in Florida where she lives and works, was angry.

“I am accused of eating chorizo ​​steaks and Milanese sandwiches but those who know me know that I am a vegetarian. Also to buy wines and beers when I do not drink alcohol ”, Picolotti reasoned in the most colorful section of his statement, aligned with the usual hit of the K officials accused of corruption: the thesis of the “persecution” before an alleged political management that confronted the “powerful”.

None of this is under the judicial scrutiny, but it could not be corroborated in any comparison with reality. The first to alert about the ineffectiveness of the work of the protégé of the then Chief of Staff Alberto Fernández were several of his former officials in the Environment, both on the technical and political lines. The murmurs rose in tone, in turn, when in Picolotti he began to spend thousands of pesos on consumption and personal and family services, even from those few relatives whom he had not hired in the secretariat.

The members of the Federal Oral Court 6 -Sabrina Namer, Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu and Guillermo Costabel-, began the hearing by reading the accusation against the former official, who after listening to her spoke a few words and clarified that in this instance she would not answer questions from the court, from the prosecutor Luciani or his own lawyer, who did not raise any preliminary questions before the start of the statement of the client.

“I am sorry that the members of the tribunal have to spend their time on this nonsense. I am certain that after almost 14 years of trial I will be acquitted. The accusations are inconsistent with my career and with my essence, “declared the former secretary during the 40 minutes of her speech, largely devoted to reviewing her alleged career in defense of the environment and human rights.

“We never imagined that the most effective attack would come from the manipulation of a legitimate power of the State and that is why sitting here today,” Picolotti flamed up at one point. “For daring to end the looting of Argentina’s natural resources, for not giving in to the attacks of the federal judge of the Riachuelo ”, he continued, trying to link the accusation against him for corruption with his work as head of the then new authority of the Matanza-Riachuelo basin. Far from epic, that work earned him a harsh reprimand from the Supreme Court of Justice, which found Picolotti’s plan inconsistent.

“The retaliation was accompanied by a ruthless smear campaign in the media”, Denounced the accused. In truth, Clarín published an investigation on Picolotti’s “strange maneuvers” in Ambiente, where hired private jets To travel to his native Córdoba or other activities abroad, he paid meals, gifts and personal expenses with public funds, and even financed per diem and expenses of the American nanny of his children, according to the vouchers and invoices that this newspaper accessed in That moment.

“It is time to dictate the acquittal”, Picolotti marked the court to the judges, before finishing his presentation. Due to the organization of the court’s agenda, the next hearing will be held on March 3, when the first witnesses of the 70 who are summoned will begin to testify. Judicial sources estimate that the trial will be relatively short, and that it could end in three or four months.

