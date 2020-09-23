A crater formed by an explosion of permafrost in the regional province of Salekhard, Russia, in 2014 (AFP)

It was while flying over the Siberian tundra, on the Yamal peninsula, that a Russian television crew was surprised to discover this month a huge crater 50 meters deep, surrounded by debris of earth and rocks. A crater formed by an explosion of permafrost. This ground supposed to remain frozen for several years in a row but which is melting more and more. Especially after a very hot summer like the one we just spent. The temperature in the region was close to 40 ° C.

When the ice cover gives way, organic matter (fungi, plants, bacteria) trapped for decades deep in the ground heat up, ferment, as in a methanizer. They give off a gas, methane, which “pushes” the soil and ends up shattering it. A team of researchers from the Russian Academy of Sciences traveled to Yamal to analyze 17 craters near villages and gas installations in the region. But thanks to satellite observations, she estimates that there are more than 7,000 domed domes, methane bubbles ready to explode all over Siberia.

More than 400 sealed ‘craters’ are ticking time bombs from a total 7000+ Arctic permafrost mounds. Dissecting them like surgical abscesses to release the gas seen as one solution to avoid future eruptions https://t.co/ILZDHX8FOt pic.twitter.com/aafGP7KPNk – The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) September 7, 2020

If Siberia and its three inhabitants per km2 seem far away, this is probably not the case for the Alps with its 13 million inhabitants. Here too the melting of permafrost is seen more and more frequently. It covers the top of the mountains, it is the cement of the rock walls. A cement that is also giving way there as the hot summers progress. AT Monétier-les-Bains in the High mountains, it is now forbidden to take the Grand-Tabuc valley which leads to one of the most beautiful mountaineering routes: the Goulotte Fantomas. One hundred and fifty meters of walls collapsed at an altitude of 3,000 meters last week. The high mountain gendarmerie platoon (PGHM) flew over the scene and blocks of rocks are still in suspension, on the verge of collapsing. The mountain is off-limits. There too, it was hot this summer, with records of over 25 ° C at 2,000 meters above sea level. But there the permafrost does not explode, it collapses, forever modifying the shapes of the peaks.