From: Lucia White

Malian armed forces (symbolic image): Wagner soldiers helped recapture Kidal. © Tack Julien/ABACA/Imago

The withdrawal of the UN Mission Minusma from Mali is accompanied by fierce fighting for the military bases left behind. Now the Malian army has reconquered a region dominated by Tuaregs

Kidal was under the control of separatists for almost ten years – now the Malian army has taken over the strategically important city in the north of the country. Mali’s junta chief, Colonel Assimi Goita, announced this a few days ago. At the beginning of the week, the state forces, supported by Wagner troops, had advanced to within a few kilometers of Kidal; According to information from the French newspaper, drone attacks are to take place Le Monde Civilians may also have been killed. The separatists withdrew from Kidal before the Malian army arrived, so there were no direct confrontations, as reported by France 24, among others.

According to experts, Kidal is seen as an important symbol for both sides: for the junta in Bamako, the conquest represents a blow to those who have long wanted to see northern Mali independent. For the separatists, Kidal has so far been something of a stronghold. After the premature withdrawal of the UN mission Minusma from its base in Kidal, Bamako spoke of a “treason” by the international troops and promised that it would not leave them to the separatists. There will also be Bundeswehr soldiers in the country until the end of the year; there are currently 600. They are stationed in Gao.

Who is fighting?

The situation remains confusing; obtaining and checking information is difficult because the mobile phone network was cut off, at least temporarily.

Essentially there are two factions opposing each other:

The Malian army (Forces armées maliennes/Fama) with Wagner fighters at their side – whose presence in the country, however, the Malian government still denies.

The separatists of the CSP-PSD (Cadre stratégique permanent pour la paix, la sécurité et le développement).

In 2015, the separatists signed a peace agreement with the then Malian government, the Algiers Agreement, the validity of which is increasingly being called into question by the renewed fighting. In the meantime there was a military coup. The junta in Bamako now always refers to separatists and jihadists as “terrorists”.

Who are the separatists?

Alliances on the part of the signatories have changed and shifted again and again since then. Tuaregs are represented in all groups – but by no means all Tuaregs support one cause or are united in a movement.

From 2021 onwards, the CSP-PSD has united three actors, some of whom had previously fought against each other.

The CMA (Coordination des mouvements de l’Azawad): an alliance founded in 2014 from several separatist movements, the majority Tuareg, that did not align themselves with the central government in Bamako. An important individual group in this alliance is the MNLA (Mouvement national de libération de l’Azawad). The MNLA fought alongside the French against jihadists in 2013.

The MSA (Mouvement pour le salut de l’Azawad): formed in 2016 from splits from other groups and also fought alongside the French against jihadists.

The Plateforme (Plateforme des mouvements du 14 juin 2014 d’Alger): was on the side of the Malian government in the past, and Tuareg are also represented here.

In the meantime, however, the CSP has had to record two significant resignations due to the resumption of fighting against the Malian army – those of the Plateforme and the MSA. Both condemned the attacks. This essentially means that the CMA is now fighting against the Malian government’s army and the Wagner mercenaries.

Independent Azawad in northern Mali?

The Tuareg are demanding the independence of a region called Azawad, while the government in Bamako rejects the very use of the term as seditious. Azawad refers to a region in the north of Mali, which is largely in the Sahara and a smaller part in the Sahel. Covering an area of ​​more than 800,000 square kilometers, this desert-like region is home to only around 1.3 million people – partly in the cities of Timbuktu, Gao and Kidal, which together have a population of less than 150,000.

Those still fighting against the Malian army accuse Bamako of not respecting the Algiers peace agreement – especially with the vote for a new constitution in the spring. They also blame Assimi Goïta’s junta for the increasing number of jihadist attacks in northern Mali since September.

And what do the Tuareg have to do with it?

With the death of Muammar Gaddafi in October 2011 and the fall of his regime, numerous Tuaregs returned to Mali from neighboring Libya. They rebelled there in 2012

Since the 1970s, Gaddafi had brought Tuareg people from Algeria, Mali and Niger into the country, trained them to use weapons and used them as militias for his own purposes. Since the 1990s, Gaddafi has also supported Tuareg insurgents in their respective countries of origin, as journalist Rémi Carayol says in his book Le mirage Sahelian summarizes. The Tuareg rebellion of 2012 was nothing new. There have been repeated uprisings since the early 1960s: “especially when the Malian state went through a crisis or a transformation process” (1990, 1994-2000, 2006 and 2012), as the head of the SPD-affiliated Friedrich Ebert Foundation said in Bamako, Christian Klatt, writes in an analysis.

What’s next?

According to the French journalist and Sahel expert Wassim Nasr, the loss of Kidal to the Malian army could now play into the hands of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists: Al-Qaeda also tried to stop the government troops in central Mali – but this failed with Kidal strategic reasons, said Nasr on the TV channel France 24.

The population, largely driven into the deserts towards the Algerian border and tired of violence and hunger, might be more likely to side with Al-Qaeda if the separatists are defeated, according to Nasr. Experts say it is unclear whether the Malian army can hold Kidal.