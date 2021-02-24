FAZ newsletter “Coronavirus” The whole world is talking about the coronavirus. All news and analyzes about the spread and control of the pandemic in your e-mail inbox every day.

“We’ll go to the Elysee Palace anyway”

“But we’re doing it on behalf of the President of the Republic,” defends the Youtuber, whereupon the policewoman unmoved: “And my name is Brigitte Macron.” Macron hopes to win the younger generations over to infection control via the YouTube channel. Lost bet, saved life, is his equation.

But now he has to keep his promise to invite McFly & Carlito to an anecdote quiz in the Elysée Palace. Playing with celebrities telling from their past is extremely popular with younger French people. McFly & Carlito then have to guess whether the anecdotes are true or made up.

As the two Youtubers said, they have no illusions about the president’s campaigning intentions. “We’re not going to be pulled to the political cart,” said McFly. “But we’re going to the Elysee Palace anyway,” said Carlito, the son of the famous French chanson writer and show master Guy Carlier.