French President Emmanuel Macron
Image: EPA
The French President wants to invite two Youtubers to the Elysée Palace after losing a bet against them. McFly & Carlito did nothing else than they usually did – shot a YouTube video.
M.cFly & Carlito are the names of two French YouTube stars whom French President Emmanuel Macron challenged to an unusual bet. The comedian duo should shoot a video clip on the pandemic protection rules and win at least ten million viewers for it. No sooner said than done, within 48 hours the Youtubers with real names David Cosas and Raphael Carlier cleared the ten million hurdle.
Under the heading “Je me souviens” (“I remember”) they mock their sometimes negligent handling of the mask requirement, hand disinfection and ventilation requirements. The final point is formed by two uniformed police officers who each give McFly and Carlito a fine of 135 euros for taking off their protective masks while singing.
